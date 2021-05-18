Ottawa supporting expansion of CAN Health Network into Atlantic Canada

The federal government is supporting the expansion of the CAN Health Network into Atlantic Canada with an investment of more than $2.2 million in the Horizon Health Network through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

A release says CAN Health will help health-tech companies in Atlantic Canada bring their ideas to both the Canadian and international health care markets.

Horizon Health Network Chief Information Officer Jennifer Sheils says, "Our participation in the CAN Health Network reflects our organization's commitment to embracing innovation in health care technology as a means of improving patient outcomes and care."

The CAN Health Network allows companies to quickly and easily bring innovations to the healthcare sector and serves as a platform for companies to provide solutions to meet the healthcare needs of Canadians.