Pfizer vaccine now available in N.B. to those aged six months to five years

New Brunswickers between six months and five years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials are encouraging parents to book an appointment for children in this age group to help slow the spread of the virus and reduce severe effects for those at most risk.

Booster doses are available to everyone aged five and older, as long as five months have passed since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, whichever is more recent.

Clinics continue to be offered by Public Health at participating pharmacies across the province, and more information on clinic locations is available online, or by calling 1-833-437-1424.

Government says the Moderna vaccine was already available to children in this age group, and residents may refer to the SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines (COVID-19) information sheet to see which vaccine is recommended for adults or children.