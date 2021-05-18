Police investigating disappearance of Bathurst teen as suspicious

Police are investigating the disappearance of a Bathurst teen as suspicious.

14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen getting into a grey Ford Ranger truck the morning of May 11th.

In a statement Tuesday, the Bathurst Police Department says officers were able to locate and seize the truck thanks to assistance from the public.

The department says the Acadie-Chaleur Ground Search and Rescue team will be targeting an area in the Chaleur Region on Wednesday but warns only authorized personnel will be permitted in order to allow crews space to do their jobs efficiently.

Meanwhile, the force says there's been lots of discussion throughout the community over why an 'Amber Alert' was not activated.

It says requesting an 'Amber Alert' through the RCMP was considered, however it was determined early on that the case didn't meet the criteria for the alert to be activated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bathurst Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Police say no further information will be released due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.