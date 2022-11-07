Provincial and territorial health ministers meeting with federal counterpart in B.C.

Canada's health ministers are set to meet in British Columbia this week, four months after premiers from across the country gathered in Victoria to show a united front of frustration over what they called a ``crumbling'' health-care system.



All 13 provincial and territorial health ministers are expected to meet with their federal counterpart, Jean-Yves Duclos, today and tomorrow in Vancouver.



A media advisory from Health Canada says it's the first time all of the health ministers from different levels of government have met in person since 2018.



The meeting comes after Canada's premiers met in Victoria last July, where they asked Ottawa to boost the Canada Health Transfer, the money each jurisdiction gets for health care, to 35 per cent, up from what they said amounts to 22 per cent.



Prime Minister Trudeau responded by saying the federal government wants to make sure the billions of dollars transferred to the provinces and territories deliver ``real, tangible results for Canadians,'' with shorter wait times and better services.



The premiers have renewed their calls to boost the transfer with a Canada-wide awareness campaign launched last month to promote ``the critical need for a new and sustainable health-care funding partnership with Ottawa.