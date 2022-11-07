Quebec's highest court to begin hearing appeals on provincial secularism law

Quebec's highest court is set to begin hearing appeals on the constitutionality of the province's secularism law, known as Bill 21.



Both the Quebec government and groups opposing the law are challenging an April 2021 court decision that largely upheld the controversial religious symbols law, while striking down provisions that related to English-language school boards and a ban on members of the provincial legislature wearing face coverings



The law prohibits public sector workers who are deemed to be in positions of authority, including teachers, police officers and judges, from wearing symbols such as hijabs, kippas or turbans at work.



A Superior Court justice ruled last year that the law has ``serious and negative'' impacts on people who wear religious symbols, but is largely legal and does not violate the constitution.



Efforts to challenge the law are complicated by the Quebec government's pre-emptive use of the charter's notwithstanding clause, which shields legislation from most court challenges over violations of fundamental rights.



The groups opposing the law filed arguments in December saying the bill goes against Canada's constitutional architecture and it infringes on federal jurisdiction.