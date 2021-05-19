RCMP ask for public's help locating missing Moncton woman

The RCMP is asking for the public's help locating a missing 29-year-old Moncton woman.

Police say Ashley Johnston was last seen on May 15th near the Moncton Hospital.

Despite several leads, police have been unsuccessful in locating the woman and are concerned for her well-being.

Johnston is described as five-feet-five-inches tall, approximately 33 weeks pregnant, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green hospital gown and a blanket.

Anyone with information on Johnston's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.