RCMP ask public for help locating man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, New Brunswick, is asking help from the public in finding a 29-year-old man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.



They say Nekko Dominique is serving a three years 5 month, and 24 day sentence for possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and discharging a firearm.



They say he was issued a warrant for breaching the conditions of statutory release Saturday and at a Community Correctional Centre in Saint John.



Police describe Dominique as five-foot-five, about 215 pounds with black shoulder length hair usually worn in a ponytail, brown eyes with glasses, mustache and beard.