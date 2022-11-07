Second-degree murder charge laid after incident in Nash Creek

The RCMP say a man from Nash Creek has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the homicide of a Belledune man.

Officers responded to a residence on Highway 134 in Nash Creek around 10:35 a.m. on Sunday on an unrelated matter and say a 39-year-old man told them he had just shot someone.

A man later identified as 39-year-old Scott Devereaux was located deceased behind a shed on the property.

Police arrested 39-year-old Nathan Meade at the scene without incident..

He appeared in Campbellton Provincial Court today and was charged with second-degree murder.

Meade has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on November 21st.

Police say they're looking to speak to anyone who lives in the area of Highway 134 in Nash Creek and may have video footage, or who was travelling through the area between 10 and 10:35 a.m. yesterday and may have witnessed anything suspicious.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.