Staff shortage results in temporary reduction of Psych. Unit beds at Campbellton Regional Hospital

A staff shortage at the Campbellton Regional Hospital has resulted in fewer beds in the facility's Psychiatric Unit.

The unit typically operates with twenty beds, including two for children, however that's been reduced by eight following the unplanned departure of three nursing staff.

Vitalite Health Network's Vice-President of Community Services and Mental health, Jacques Duclos, tells the Acadie-Nouvelle there are still enough beds available to meet patient needs.

The reduction in beds is for an undetermined amount of time.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)