Storm Nicole expected to bring rain and wind to Atlantic Canada this weekend

Environment Canada says a tropical storm set to make landfall in Florida possibly as a Category 1 hurricane later today or tomorrow is expected to bring a fall storm over the East Coast.

Meteorologist Bob Robichaud says he expects to see on Saturday heavy rain in New Brunswick and significant wind gusts in Nova Scotia due to storm Nicole.

Robichaud says that because the tropical storm is being closely followed by a winter storm system, Newfoundland and Labrador may see freezing rain or snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The freezing rain and snow may also impact the northeastern region of Quebec.

Robichaud says this weather system does not appear to be nearly as extreme as post-tropical storm Fiona, which hit the Atlantic region in late September and caused widespread power outages.

He says, however, that outages over the weekend are possible, particularly along the eastern shore of Nova Scotia and in Cape Breton, where high winds are expected.