Two men die in crash on Acadian Peninsula Monday

The RCMP says two men are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Haut-Sheila on Monday.

Officers responded around 7:20 p.m. to a report of the crash near the intersection of Route 370 and Côte Road.

Investigators believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which went into the ditch and rolled several times.

Police say one of the passengers, an 18-year old man from Chiasson Office, was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other, an 18-year old man from Paquetville, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP says autopsies will be conducted to determine the men's exact cause of death, and speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.