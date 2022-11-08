Two northern NB ports ink deal to co-operate on low-carbon economic development opportunities

Two ports in northern New Brunswick have agreed to work together on low-carbon economic development opportunities.

The Memorandum of Understanding, announced Monday, will allow the Port of Belledune and Port of Dalhousie to share information on policy updates, market dynamics, port infrastructure developments, and reciprocal opportunities for shipping and receiving.

The agreement also recognizes that cooperation is required in transitioning to safe, secure, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for communities in the region.

It will also allow for enhanced dialogue and co-operation between the ports in support of Canada's transportation network.