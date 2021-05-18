Bounce into Summer
Get ready to BOUNCE into summer with Brandon’s Bounce 96.1! We’ve got an awesome prize package to help you celebrate the summer season. Enter to win the Bounce Into Summer prize package by texting BOUNCE to 5-4-3-2-1 (std message rates apply).
Prizes include:
- Portable Grill courtesy of Ray’s Fireplaces
- Archway Pergola courtesy of Windsor Plywood
- $200 gift certificate courtesy of Minute Muffler & Brake
- Family pack of passes to Hywire Zipline Adventures
- Polaris Yeti Cooler courtesy of C & C Rentals
- Prize from Creasy Hot Tubs
- Prize from Chapman Motors