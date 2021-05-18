Let’s Talk About Sleep

iHeartRadio

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Bounce FM and Sleep Country want to remind you that better mental health starts with a foundation of good sleep. Now more than ever, we need to take care of our minds, and prioritizing our sleep is one of the best forms of self-care for living a healthier life.

  

Enter to win a bedding refresh to help get your sleeping habits on track, including a set of new Queen-Size Bio Soy Pillows, Queen-Size Essential Sheet Set and Blanquil Dream Shades

 

Sleep Well. Stay Well.

No purchase necessary.  Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. on May, 17, 2021 and closes on May 28, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Open to legal residents of Manitoba and Saskatchewan  who are of the age of majority in the province in which they reside. Some restrictions apply.  Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required.   Approximate retail value of the Prize is $267 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period. Complete contest rules and entry available at

