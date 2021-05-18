Try It Tuesday – Wayback Burgers Edition

Mike & Matt are taking on Wayback Burgers for the latest round of Try It Tuesday. Each week they’ll try one of the delicious menu items from Wayback Burgers and post a video on Facebook. Then, they’ll give you a chance to win a $25 Wayback Burgers gift card so you can try all the amazing food too! Plus, they’ll craft their very own burger in the final week and give you the chance to try it while helping raise funds for Helping Hands Centre Brandon.

Week 1 – Classic Burger