Join us from 6 am to 6 pm this Thursday, June 17th for the Critical Care On-The-Air Radiothon, in support of STARS.

STARS air ambulance provides urgent, life-saving services for those who need it across Manitoba. When accidents occur on the highway, the cottage, on a trail or anywhere else with more limited access, they provide critical care and rapid transport of patients to hospital.

Tune in to hear inspiring stories from VIP's (Very Important Patients) and the professionals who made a difference in their lives. If you can also provide a donation, it will go a long way in ensuring their crew continues to be there when critical care is needed.

You can donate today by visiting http://www.criticalcareontheair.ca, or text the word STARS to 45678 to make a $20 contribution. Day-of, you can also call 1-877-57-STARS (577-8277). We'd love to hear from you!

The STARS Critical Care On The Air Radiothon is presented by Sunrise Credit Union.