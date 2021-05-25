Caroline Hunter

As the longtime Stadium Announcer for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Caroline loves all things sports in Manitoba. A champion of kindness, Caroline has a special place in her heart for children’s charities and any animal that needs a loving home.

A Manitoban born and raised, Caroline lives with her husband Anthony and their two rescue dogs Molly and Chloe, who truly run the show.

Twitter @Chunter204

Instagram @chunter204