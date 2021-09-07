Join the #iPledge Challenge
Right now in Ontario 1 in 5 children are struggling. Help us help children and youth by pledging to be an ally, supporter, and confidant.
Join in taking the #iPledge Challenge – and pledge to ensure that every child has the support that they need to simply enjoy being a kid.
Follow along on social – and challenge your friends using the #iPledge.
What’s your pledge?
#iPledge is a community-wide initiative that seeks to raise the public consciousness about youth mental health
Download the printable #iPledge bubble, make a pledge, and use the hashtag #iPledgeChallenge to share your promise.
Proudly supported by the Brockville & District Shrine Club