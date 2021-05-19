COREYSafe Society raises funds to bring awareness to motorcycle safety.

Motorcycle safety was front and center last week at a fundraiser hosted by COREYSafe Society. The organization was founded by a mother who lost her son in an accident 24 hours after receiving his motorcycle licence.



Founder Denise Lodge has been spreading the message ever since by promoting riding safety in BC schools.The event was held at Save On Foods in Kitimat, and as of Tuesday, over $2,200 have been raised.



According to Assistant Store Manager Mitchell Bain, they are currently raffling off prizes that will be drawn at the end of May.



Some prizes include an apple watch, Motorcycle Helmets, riding equipment, two first aid roadside safety kits, and over $400 worth of gift cards to Save On Foods. All donated by local businesses.