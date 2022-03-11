Monster Madness Tour
MONSTER MADNESS TOUR
Presented by Peace Country Toyota
TWO MIND BLOWING SHOWS!
SATURDAY, MAY 14TH
OVINTIV EVENTS CENTRE – DAWSON CREEK, BC
AFTERNOON SHOW
Pit Party: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
SHOW 2:30 PM
EVENING SHOW
Pit Party: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
SHOW 7:30 PM
Tickets will be available on Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. MST at the Tiger Box Office Plus at the Ovintiv Events Centre, at our Mobile Tiger Box Office Plus located at the Tourism Dawson Creek Visitor Information Centre, online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca or by phone 250-782-7443
**RESERVED SEATING BOWL / ALL AGES**