MONSTER MADNESS TOUR

Presented by Peace Country Toyota



TWO MIND BLOWING SHOWS!

SATURDAY, MAY 14TH

OVINTIV EVENTS CENTRE – DAWSON CREEK, BC



AFTERNOON SHOW

Pit Party: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

SHOW 2:30 PM



EVENING SHOW

Pit Party: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

SHOW 7:30 PM



Tickets will be available on Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. MST at the Tiger Box Office Plus at the Ovintiv Events Centre, at our Mobile Tiger Box Office Plus located at the Tourism Dawson Creek Visitor Information Centre, online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca or by phone 250-782-7443



**RESERVED SEATING BOWL / ALL AGES**