Promotions Coordinator - Bell Media

|
Posting Date: June 8th, 2021
|
|
|
|Closing Date: OPEN Ended
|
|
Position:
|
Promotions Coordinator
|
Location:
|
Fredericton, New Brunswick
|
Salary:
|
Commensurate with qualifications and experience (Range – 40-45K + Benefits)
|
Hours of Work:
|
37.5 hours per week Monday to Friday
|
Responsibilities:
|
- Assist in planning, organizing and implementation of promotions and contests
- Ensure visibility and understanding of the stations’ brand in the community
- Co-ordinate, execute, attend & oversee station promotions and on-site events
- Monitor station websites/social networking sites ensuring accurate and current information
- Schedule station contesting and manage prize inventory
- Write & produce multi-media promotional material for all manner of radio programs (contests, news, movies, media campaigns, PSA’s, media releases)
- Maintain station vehicles & imaging tools ( eg signage, clothing, station games)
- Attend sales, programming and promotions meetings as required
- Related duties and projects as assigned
|
Qualifications:
|
- Post- secondary education or equivalency in Marketing/Public Relations or Radio Program would be an asset
- Experience in promotions and or in radio
- Detail oriented with strong organizational, interpersonal and communication skills (written, oral).
- Ability to think creatively, conceptualize ideas and find opportunities
- Ability to work under pressure, handle associated stress and react quickly and accurately to daily deadlines within a collaborative atmosphere
- Self-starter, able to work with minimal supervision as part of a team
- Strong computer skills with full knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
- Strong knowledge of internet &social networking platforms (eg Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).
- Valid driver’s license required.
|
Application Details:
|
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by forwarding a current resume in confidence to:
Bell Media Atlantic based interested candidates please apply directly to Matt Cleveland
matt.cleveland@bellmedia.ca
Bell Canada has a diverse workforce and is an equal opportunity employer.
Only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.