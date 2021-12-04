iHeartRadio
Promotions Coordinator - Bell Media

Posting Date: June 8th, 2021

 

 

 
Closing Date: OPEN Ended  

Position:

Promotions Coordinator

Location:

Fredericton, New Brunswick

Salary:

Commensurate with qualifications and experience (Range – 40-45K + Benefits)

Hours of Work:

37.5 hours per week   Monday to Friday 

Responsibilities:
  • Assist in planning, organizing and implementation of promotions and contests
  • Ensure visibility and understanding of the stations’ brand in the community
  • Co-ordinate, execute, attend & oversee station promotions and on-site events
  • Monitor station websites/social networking sites ensuring accurate and current information
  • Schedule station contesting and manage prize inventory
  • Write & produce multi-media promotional material for all manner of radio programs (contests, news, movies, media campaigns, PSA’s, media releases)
  • Maintain station vehicles & imaging tools ( eg signage, clothing, station games)
  • Attend sales, programming and promotions meetings as required
  • Related duties and projects as assigned

Qualifications:
  • Post- secondary education or equivalency in Marketing/Public Relations or Radio Program would be an asset
  • Experience in promotions and or in radio
  • Detail oriented with strong organizational, interpersonal and communication skills (written, oral).
  • Ability to think creatively, conceptualize ideas and find opportunities
  • Ability to work under pressure, handle associated stress and react quickly and accurately to daily deadlines within a collaborative atmosphere
  • Self-starter, able to work with minimal supervision as part of a team
  • Strong computer skills with full knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
  • Strong knowledge of internet &social networking platforms (eg  Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).
  • Valid driver’s license required.

Application Details:

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by forwarding a current resume in confidence to:
Bell Media Atlantic based interested candidates please apply directly to Matt Cleveland
matt.cleveland@bellmedia.ca

Bell Canada has a diverse workforce and is an equal opportunity employer.
Only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted. 