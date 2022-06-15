RCMP Musical Ride is August 4-6 at theFredericton Exhibition Grounds



Fredericton Exhibition Limited, is proud to present the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride. A Canadian tradition since 1876, a troop of 32 scarlet coated “Mounties” on majestic black horses present a show of intricate figures and cavalry drills choreographed to music. Take advantage of this truly Canadian experience and see one of our national treasures perform live at the Fredericton Exhibition Grounds.”



Tickets at capitalexhibitcentre.com/musical-ride