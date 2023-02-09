The tradition continues... it's the IWK Radiothon on Bounce 105.3, proudly presented by Sleep Country.

Every year, we join together to support the IWK's most urgent priorities - on Friday, March 24, listen and donate to the IWK Radiothon.

Become a Warrior for the IWK today - gather your friends, family and co-workers and sign up to raise money.

Your involvement truly makes a difference for families here at home, because our Maritime children deserve nothing less than the very best.

Sign up to be an IWK Radiothon Warrior HERE.

