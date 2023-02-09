iHeartRadio
The tradition continues... it's the IWK Radiothon on Bounce 105.3, proudly presented by Sleep Country.

Every year, we join together to support the IWK's most urgent priorities - on Friday, March 24, listen and donate to the IWK Radiothon.

 

Become a Warrior for the IWK today - gather your friends, family and co-workers and sign up to raise money.

Your involvement truly makes a difference for families here at home, because our Maritime children deserve nothing less than the very best.

Sign up to be an IWK Radiothon Warrior HERE.

 

 

100 Warriors for the IWK, with special thanks to Halifax Seed.

 

IWK Radiothon is proudly presented by Sleep Country.

  

IWK Radiothon Matching Hour brought to you by Re/Max East Coast Elite

