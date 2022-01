Golden Secondary Grad 2022 is having a Bottle Drive on January 29. Grads ask that all residents of Golden who wish to participate please put their bottles or cans at the end of their driveway before 10:30am on Saturday, January 29. They will be collected between 10:30 am and 3 pm. Please fill out this "form" with an area of town BEFORE January 29. https://forms.office.com/r/ddaxtC0PuP