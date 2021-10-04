Tantr Magik Prenatal Yoga

September 25th - October 30th

Tantra Magik Prenatal Yoga is an amazing way to adjust to the changes happening in our growing bodies while also learning about ways to prepare for labour and birth. Join Saturday mornings from the comfort of your own home, for a gentle practice to understand these changes and to feel into your new baby! If you have to miss a week, no problem, you can access the recording anytime, or maybe do it again if you love it! Classes are live via Zoom, Saturdays at 10am MST via drop in or sliding scale based on your budget. The series runs until Oct 30th, and might continue into November! Email tantramagick@outlook.com with any questions or to register and I can’t wait to move together soon!