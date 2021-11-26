Aquatics Centre referendum added to General Election ballot

Citizens in Electoral Area A and the Town of Golden will have the opportunity to vote in a referendum regarding the development of the proposed indoor aquatics centre in conjunction with the next Local Government General Election.

The voting date is set for Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Combining the referendum with the general election reduces the costs of the vote to the taxpayers and will likely increase voter participation, as electors will already be going to the polls.

A separate stand-alone referendum is estimated to cost between $20,000 to $30,000. The cost of adding the referendum to the general election ballot is minimal.

The referendum question is still to be determined. It will be announced later in 2022, once more information has been obtained through the next phases of the project.

A referendum for the project will be required because it will require the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) to borrow funds to build the proposed centre.

Currently, the indoor aquatic centre has an estimated price tag of $31.2 million. Costs to the taxpayer could be significantly reduced though the successful application for grant programs, as well as from corporate and citizen contributions.

A previous aquatics feasibility study determined there was sufficient support among residents of the area to proceed to this public assent vote on the proposed facility. The preferred option identified in the study includes a six-lane lap pool, a leisure pool, sauna and steam room, hot pool and multipurpose room.