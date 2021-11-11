Canadians welcomed to attend Remembrance ceremonies, told to wear masks and distance

Canadians will return to cenotaphs and monuments across much of the country this morning to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.

This year's Remembrance Day ceremonies will stand in stark contrast to last year, when organizers discouraged people from attending in person because of the second wave of COVID-19.

Royal Canadian Legion spokeswoman Nujma Bond is expecting a return to some semblance of normalcy, including at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, where people are being welcomed to attend.

Some restrictions and changes will nonetheless remain in place as COVID-19 continues to pose a threat, Bond said, with masks and physical distancing requirements in place for anyone planning to attend ceremonies.

The Legion has also again cancelled the traditional veterans' parade in Ottawa, which has in the past seen elderly veterans from the Second World War and Korea march alongside counterparts from more recent conflicts and operations.

"But there will be an area for veterans who wish to attend the ceremony to stand and sit near the National War Memorial," Bond said.

Some Legion branches across the country will also be again forgoing in-person events because of the pandemic and instead asking people to watch their local ceremony on TV or online, she added, which is an option for the national ceremony as well.

Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Golden:

The Legion in Golden holding a small parade, ending with a ceremony at the Cenotaph. The Golden Star will live-streaming the ceremony on Facebook.

The Legion asking those who come in-person to wear a mask.