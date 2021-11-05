CSRD upgrades Kicking Horse Mountain Resort's recycling depot

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is pleased to announce a partnership with RecycleBC to revamp the existing recycling depot at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Electoral Area A (Rural Golden).

The drop-off location for recyclables will remain at the resort’s Parking Lot #3 on Whitetooth Trail, with the upgraded satellite depot opening on November 12, 2021.

Changes are being made to the hours of operation, which will limit public access to the depot. It will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM from Friday through Monday. The public will not have access to recycling services when the site is closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The seven categories of sorted material accepted by the Recycle BC program include: paper products, plastic and metal containers, plastic bags, white Styrofoam, coloured Styrofoam, glass and flexible plastic packaging. For more information on items that can be accepted at the depot, please see RecycleBC’s website at recyclebc.ca

As part of the partnership agreement, the CSRD is responsible for hauling the recyclables collected at the resort to the closest principal depot, which is located at the Golden Landfill. From there, RecycleBC manages and transports the materials for processing.

Commercially generated materials will not be accepted at this satellite location and will need to be managed through a separate service provider or be brought to the Golden Landfill.

The recyclable materials collected by the CSRD will be included in the RecycleBC program which operates across the regional district. The new program will reduce contamination, expand the type of recyclables accepted and ensure materials are recycled properly.