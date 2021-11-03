Fundraising strategy in the works for proposed aquatic centre

Plans for the proposed indoor aquatic centre in Golden continue to move towards a referendum.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Board has approved the hiring of a consultant to deliver a fundraising strategy and campaign for the proposed indoor aquatic centre in Golden.

KEA Canada Ltd. has been hired to develop and implement the campaign at an initial allocation of $100,000. The fundraising strategy is the next step towards the planned referendum and will help clarify the amount of taxpayer borrowing required for the project.

A referendum of affected voters will be necessary because the CSRD will have to borrow funds to build the facility.

Currently, the indoor aquatic centre has an estimated price tag of $31.2 million. Costs to the taxpayer could be significantly reduced through the successful application for grant programs, as well as corporate and citizen contributions.

After extensive public engagement, the preferred option for the facility includes a six-lane lap pool, a leisure pool, sauna and steam room, hot pool and multipurpose room.

Once the strategy is developed and initiated, it will be easier to determine the tax implications of the proposed aquatic centre for the voters in Electoral Area A and the Town of Golden.

A date for the referendum, as well as the question that will be posed to voters, has not yet been determined. This will be announced at a later date, once more information has been obtained through the next phases of the project.