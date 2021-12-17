Golden connects to the fastest 5G network in Canada

Today, TELUS announced the expansion of its next generation 5G network to Golden as part of its larger $13 billion investment in infrastructure and operations in British Columbia through 2024. Because of this investment, Golden residents and businesses will now have access to the fastest 5G network in Canada.

Strong network connectivity has played an important role in supporting both individuals and businesses throughout the pandemic in keeping them connected with critical information, resources and their communities. Leveraging lightning-fast speeds, 5G technology offers Golden residents a leap in capabilities over their previous 4G networks, including increased capacity and ultra-low latency.

These advancements improve network access, connectivity and productivity for all regardless of where they live and work. Moreover, this technology lays the foundation to power new applications serving enhanced business, health and educational outcomes for the benefit of British Columbians.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum across Canada, including more than $47 billion in technology and operations in B.C. TELUS is on track to provide 70% of the Canadian population with access to its 5G network, providing speeds up to 1.7 Gbps, by the end of the year, with 67% of Canadians currently able to connect to TELUS 5G