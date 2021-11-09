Golden Food Bank puts down new roots and expands services

From a distance, the building looks like a well cared-for house with a large, lovingly tended garden. Get closer and you can tell it’s the new home of the Golden Food Bank. From its new location, the food bank continues its essential work of providing food hampers to people in need, but it has also expanded on its mandate by offering additional food-related programming to the community.

The food bank moved in early summer 2021. One of its goals was to improve accessibility, as its previous, smaller facility could only be accessed by stairs. “We wanted to make sure that the space was inclusive to everybody,” says Rachel Gamble, the food bank’s Manager of Special Projects & Fund Development. The new building, for example, has an accessible ramp.

It also has a huge yard and kitchens—which the society tailored to its needs with aid from the Food Access and Recovery Grants from the Trust. These grants help organizations increase the access of affordable, quality, local food to people in the Basin, with an emphasis on supporting vulnerable populations. Community Garden Shares, lawns-to-food initiatives and seed-saving libraries are just a few of the 24 projects that received over $850,000 in support in 2020.