Man dies after falling into the Columbia River

Despite the live saving efforts of first responders, a Golden, BC man has died after falling into the Columbia River last week.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. MST on Friday August 6, frontline officers from the Golden-Field RCMP were called to a report that a man, who had been riding his bicycle across the bridge on Kicking Horse Drive, had crashed his bike over the side of the bridge and fallen into the Columbia River.

Golden RCMP Sgt. Betty Watson states, “The RCMP immediately engaged the Golden Search and Rescue unit, who was able to retrieve the 39-year-old man from the river and commence CPR. He was transported to the local area hospital by BC Emergency Health Services where he later pronounced deceased.”

Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is also investigating the circumstances around the man’s death. He will not be identified.