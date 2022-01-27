Mountie saves Man on Park Bridge

Golden RCMP is recognizing the actions of an officer and motorist that helped save a man's life.

Earlier this month, police received a call about a man, who was walking eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway near the Kicking Horse Rest area. The caller reported the man appeared to be lost.

Officers set out to locate the man. While patrolling the area, officers received updates that the man was now seated on the railing of the Kicking Horse Bridge. A bridge which stands over 300 feet above the water.

A Golden RCMP officer located the man, and as he approached, the man threatened to jump. The officer kept his distance and began to engage the man in conversation and de-escalate the situation. Slowly approaching the man’s position, while continuing to converse.

After some time, the man swung his leg over the railing, however the officer had moved to a position where he was able to grab the man’s jacket, but the buttons to his jacket opened and the jacket, and the man began to slip. Grabbing under the man’s arm, the officer pulled the man over the railing and onto the safety of the bridge.

The man continued to struggle with the officer’s attempts to him into custody. A passing motorist stopped to assist the officer in controlling the man until another officer could arrive to help.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to a local area hospital for assessment.