Wildfire near Golden

The BC Wildfire Service continues to monitor the Carrol Creek wildfire, located approximately 50km north west of Golden.

A tweet by BC Wildfire at 2:06p.m. reads "The fire is producing smoke that is highly visible to motorists traveling on HWY1 north of Golden."

The fire is estimated to be 98 hectares and is not threatening any communities at this time.

"When first detected, ground crews actively worked on suppressing the lower portions of the fire, but the steep and difficult terrain to the east and west flanks are not safe for crews to work.

This fire has been put into the modified response category. Modified response is a strategy that uses a combination of suppression techniques to indirectly respond to a wildfire that is not threatening any values or is beneficial to the ecosystem. Trigger points have been dentified, meaning that if the fire reaches those points it will prompt officers to reassess and develop an action plan."

Resources will remain available to respond to the fire if necessary.