1st Annual Battle of the Badges

Time: BBQ starting at 5:30pm, First pitch 7pm

Entry Fee: Pay what you can, proceeds will be donated to the Grand Falls Minor Baseball Association.

BBQ provided by the town of Grand Falls before the game and lot of fun and excitement planned! Come on out and see your Emergency Services in a different kind of emergency setting....for the bragging rights!

Note: if you or your organization would like to make a donation to this event, cheques to Grand Falls Minor baseball will be accepted at E & P Senecal Centre reception up to game day.