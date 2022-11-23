The Grand Falls Regional Food Bank needs your help!

Every year is tough when it comes to getting donations for the food bank, but the past few years has been even tougher. There are more clients at the food bank, and less donations.

But, with your help, we can turn it around!

You can be a BIG part of this charity event!

On December 9th, from 8am-5pm, join us, Bounce 93 and the Grand Falls Regional Food Bank for The Bounce 93 Food Drive!

Drop off your donations at the Bounce 93 studios on Broadway Boulevard and help others this holiday season!

The Bounce 93 Food Drive, brought to you by the Toner Red & White, the Grand Falls Regional Food Bank and Bounce 93!

