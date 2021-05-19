Jean Coutu in Edmundston, two flights flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure

Public Health has flagged the Jean Coutu in Edmundston and two Air Canada flights for possible exposure to COVID-19

Anyone who visited or worked at the pharmacy on Saturday between noon and 1 p.m. should book a COVID-19 test, even if they have one or no symptoms.

The province says residents who have been in a public exposure area may request a test online of by calling Tele-Care 811 to book an appointment.

People can develop COVID-19 symptoms up to and including 14 days after being exposed to the virus.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights: