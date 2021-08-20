Greater Trail Hospice Society

They are looking for community-oriented people to take their 2 weekend volunteer training program. Their mission: "Through our presence, advocacy, education, and leadership we offer compassionate and practical support during life-limiting illness, end of life care and grieving."

Training will be at the Trail United Church September, 10, 11 and Sept 24, 25. Friday 5-9pm Saturdays 9-4pm

Cost $30.

Contact them at 250-364-6204 or info@trailhospice.org