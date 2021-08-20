Greater Trail Hospice Society
They are looking for community-oriented people to take their 2 weekend volunteer training program. Their mission: "Through our presence, advocacy, education, and leadership we offer compassionate and practical support during life-limiting illness, end of life care and grieving."
Training will be at the Trail United Church September, 10, 11 and Sept 24, 25. Friday 5-9pm Saturdays 9-4pm
Cost $30.
Contact them at 250-364-6204 or info@trailhospice.org
-
RESCHEDULED - Blue Rodeo at Budweiser Stage August 28th, 2021Warner Music Canada recording artist Blue Rodeo with special guests Alan Doyle and The Weather Station has been rescheduled to Saturday August 28th, 2021. any tickets won will be honored for the rescheduled date.
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Aug 20, 20214 new case reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Owen Sound, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula 2218 confirmed cases 27 active cases 64 active high-risk contacts 2165 resolved cases
-
Richard Cannings Seeking Third Term in Ottawa.The M-P for South Okanagan-West Kootenay feels housing is the main local issue leding up to the September 20th federal election. Richard Cannings said qualified job seekers can't find affordable housing and there isn't enough supportive accomodation for the riding's vulnerable population.
-
-
You Want New Rolling Stones? Here it is!As part of the 40th anniversary of the release of Tattoo You, The Rolling Stones are releasing the album, with 9 unheard songs! This will include the previously unheard song "Living In The Heart Of Love". Here it is!
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Aug 19, 20212 new case reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Brockton, 1 - Meaford
-
City Council Approves New Lights and Netting for Trail's Butler ParkThe City of Trail is going ahead with the majority of the Butler Park project this year. The entire $1.64 million plan includes installing the poles, electrical and lighting this year with the protective netting being added in early 2022.
-
Nelson, Creston, Castlegar and Trail Set COVID-19 Case RecordsLocal COVID-19 cases have climbed dramatically. New weekly records were set in four areas last week with 117 positive tests in Nelson, giving the area a three week total of 242. Creston added 49, Castlegar 34 and Trail 21.
-
Rossland Resident Hopes South Okanagan-West Kootenay goes GreenTara Howse will represent the Green Party in the Sept. 20 federal election in her second consecutive campaign. Howse said her campaign will focus on local issues.