Crust & Crackle

Crust and Crackle Artisan Bread

Phone: 519-375-2904

Address: 108 Pine Forest Drive

Website: https://www.crustandcrackle.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crustcrackle

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crustcrackle/

  • Sisters

    Sisters

    Address: 700 10th St East, Owen Sound Phone:  226-664-6616 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sistersowensound
  • West Grey Premium Beef

    West Grey Premium Beef

    Address: #312706 Hwy #6 RR#3 Durham, Ontario Phone: 519-369-3163 Website: https://www.premiumbeef.ca​ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/West-Grey-Premium-Beef-2064665250459115/
  • Keto Mosquito

    Keto Mosquito Sugar-Free General Store

    Address:  7745 Highway 21, Allenford Phone: 519-760-5386 Website: ketomosquito.ca Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KetoMosquitoGeneralStore/​ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ketomosquitogeneralstore/​
  • Buschbeck Farms

    Buschbeck Farms

    Address: Markdale Phone: 519-278-5377 Website: www.buschbeckfarms.ca Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuschbeckFarm/​ Twitter: https://twitter.com/buschbeckfarm?lang=en​ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buschbeck_farm/?hl=en​
  • Lion's Head Inn Restaurant and Pub

    Lion's Head Inn

    Address: 8 Helen Street,   Lion's Head Phone: 519-793-4601 Website: lionsheadinn.ca​ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lions-Head-Inn-Restaurant-Pub-122577747803226/​
  • Zehrs Markets Owen Sound

    Zehrs Markets Owen Sound 

    Address: 1150 16th St E, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z3 Phone:  (519) 371-0656 Website: https://www.zehrs.ca/store-locator/details/0563 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zehrsowensound/
  • Wendys

    Wendy's Owen Sound

    ​Address: 1411 16th St E, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4 Phone:  (519) 371-2979 Website: https://locations.wendys.com/canada/on/owen-sound/1411-16th-street-east Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Fast-Food-Restaurant/Wendys-1300511930000743/
  • TKS

    T-K's Deli & Pizzeria

  • Swiss Chalet

    Swiss Chalet and Harveys Owen Sound

    ​Address:  1598 18th Ave. E. Phone: 519-376-9634 Website: https://www.swisschalet.com/en/menu.html Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Fast-Food-Restaurant/Swiss-Chalet-Harveys-Owen-Sound-255171531182150/
