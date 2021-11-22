This holiday season Bounce 92.3 has teamed up with local grocery stores to bring back Feeding Families!

Join us leading up to the holidays at several grocery locations throughout Grey Bruce from 3:00pm - 6:00pm.

We will be broadcasting live and collecting donations and gift cards for the Owen Sound Salvation Army Food Bank.

Here are the locations we’ll be at:

November 25th - Zehrs Markets Owen Sound

December 2nd - Giant Tiger Owen Sound

December 9th - Foodland Owen Sound

December 16th - Giant Tiger Owen Sound

December 20th - Zehrs Markets Owen Sound

As a community, let’s work together, donate and make a difference this holiday season for those who need a hand up.