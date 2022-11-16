Feeding Families 2022

This holiday season BOUNCE 92.3 has teamed up with local grocery stores to bring back Feeding Families!

Join us leading up to the holidays at several grocery locations throughout Grey Bruce.

We will be broadcasting live and collecting donations and gift cards for the Owen Sound Salvation Army Food Bank.

November 29th, 10am-1pm - Zehrs Markets Owen Sound

December 1st, 3pm-6pm - Giant Tiger Owen Sound

December 8th, 3pm-6pm - Foodland Owen Sound

December 15th, 3pm-6pm - Giant Tiger Owen Sound

December 20th, 10am-1pm - Zehrs Markets Owen Sound

As a community, let’s work together, donate and make a difference this holiday season for those who need a hand up.