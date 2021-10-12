Grey-Bruce Small Business Week - Oct 18 - Oct 22

Do you dream about running a small business in Grey Bruce ? Are you an existing small business owner looking to expand?

On October 18th to the 22nd take part in Grey Bruce Small Business Week and participate in twelve FREE business focused workshops and webinars including a keynote from best-selling author and entrepreneur Mandy Gilbert.

Small business week is the perfect opportunity to gather together with other entrepreneurs to learn and network.

Find out more at https://madeingrey.ca/news-events/grey-bruce-small-business-week