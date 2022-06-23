iHeartRadio
Music in the Square - Hanover

Music in the Square Hanover 2022

It's Music In The Square - free local entertainment this Sunday in Hanover's Heritage Square. Presented by Hanover's Cultural Roundtable, and supported by Downtown Hanover. For more info, visit https://www.hanover.ca/events/music-in-the-square-10

Free events featuring local entertainment Sunday afternoons in Heritage Square, 2-4pm.

2022 Lineup 

June 12
Al Crawford
Showcasing a wide range of music and his own brand of humour

June 26 
Diamonds & Rhinestones + Grey Bruce Singers
Will Chalmers & Laurie Danks tribute to Neil Diamond and Dolly Parton. We'll extend the afternoon to hear from Grey Bruce Singers as they share the joy of music through this large community choir 

July 10 
Lincoln Miller
Hanover's own Piano Man

July 24
Tandem
Samantha Clasier and Keith Hundt are a country duo who play a little bit of everything with a country twang

August 14
Al Crawford 
Encore Performance

August 28 
Marianne & Carol Holst of the Red Rascals
Many performances over the years have provided many good times and adventures through their style of classic country music 

 

  • Durham Homecoming 2022

    Durham Homecoming

    Join us in celebrating Durham’s 150th Birthday.  Inviting all past and present residents of Durham and West Grey to attend a weekend full of Celebrations, Family Fun & Entertainment. 
  • Tampon Tuesday CJOS BOUNCE 92.3

    Tampon Tuesday

    Menstruation happens whether we can afford it or not. On June 21st, and June 28th you can drop off a package of feminine hygiene products at Shoppers Drug Mart In Owen Sound and Hanover and Kristin’s Pharmacy in Southampton to be distributed by THE UNITED WAY to those in need in your community.
  • Nursing-1200x630-Web-Graphic

    Frontline Support: Health-care Heroes Closer to Home

    Through the Frontline Support campaign, we will rally new support to educate and train the nurses of tomorrow. Georgian College looks to raise more than $3 million to renew facilities and equipment, transform technology and foster student success.
  • The Sound Waterfront Festival 2022

    The Sound Water Front Festival

    Join us for a 4 Day multicultural event featuring arts, entertainment, music, history, fireworks and so much more! June 30th - July 3rd, 2022 https://www.owensound.ca/en/the-sound-waterfront-festival.aspx
  • Summerfolk Music and Crafts Festival

    Summerfolk Music and Crafts Festival

    The Summerfolk Music and Crafts Festival back again live and in person at Kelso Beach in Owen Sound, August 19th-21st. Featuring Chantal Kreviasuk and Raine Maida, Matt Anderson, My Son The Hurricane, and more than 30 other acts on 6 stages.

