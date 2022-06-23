Music in the Square - Hanover
It's Music In The Square - free local entertainment this Sunday in Hanover's Heritage Square. Presented by Hanover's Cultural Roundtable, and supported by Downtown Hanover. For more info, visit https://www.hanover.ca/events/music-in-the-square-10
Free events featuring local entertainment Sunday afternoons in Heritage Square, 2-4pm.
2022 Lineup
June 12
Al Crawford
Showcasing a wide range of music and his own brand of humour
June 26
Diamonds & Rhinestones + Grey Bruce Singers
Will Chalmers & Laurie Danks tribute to Neil Diamond and Dolly Parton. We'll extend the afternoon to hear from Grey Bruce Singers as they share the joy of music through this large community choir
July 10
Lincoln Miller
Hanover's own Piano Man
July 24
Tandem
Samantha Clasier and Keith Hundt are a country duo who play a little bit of everything with a country twang
August 14
Al Crawford
Encore Performance
August 28
Marianne & Carol Holst of the Red Rascals
Many performances over the years have provided many good times and adventures through their style of classic country music