Music in the Square - Hanover

It's Music In The Square - free local entertainment this Sunday in Hanover's Heritage Square. Presented by Hanover's Cultural Roundtable, and supported by Downtown Hanover. For more info, visit https://www.hanover.ca/events/music-in-the-square-10



Free events featuring local entertainment Sunday afternoons in Heritage Square, 2-4pm.

2022 Lineup

June 12

Al Crawford

Showcasing a wide range of music and his own brand of humour



June 26

Diamonds & Rhinestones + Grey Bruce Singers

Will Chalmers & Laurie Danks tribute to Neil Diamond and Dolly Parton. We'll extend the afternoon to hear from Grey Bruce Singers as they share the joy of music through this large community choir



July 10

Lincoln Miller

Hanover's own Piano Man



July 24

Tandem

Samantha Clasier and Keith Hundt are a country duo who play a little bit of everything with a country twang



August 14

Al Crawford

Encore Performance



August 28

Marianne & Carol Holst of the Red Rascals

Many performances over the years have provided many good times and adventures through their style of classic country music