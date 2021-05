This Father's Day, The Owen Sound Agricultural Society is having a delicious Drive-Thru PORK BBQ Dinner at Victoria Park Owen Sound.

Enjoy staggered dinner pickup times as you fill your belly with charbroiled goodness!

Advanced tickets just $20. Get yours now at Bayshore Feeds and Huron Tractor.

Give Dad what he really wants this Father's day - BBQ!

Visit https://www.owensoundfallfair.com​