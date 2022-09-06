The Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance

On Sunday, September 18th, Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community will host over one hundred elegant and rarely seen vehicles from across the world!

Start the excitement early with 'Cars, Planes and Coffee' presented by CHUBB Insurance on Saturday Sept 17th from 9 to 1:30 at Wiarton Keppel International Airport! Browse vintage aircrafts along side vintage, exotic, and collectible automobiles. Full details at https://www.cobblebeachconcours.com/

These historic cars may only be entered once every four years, so don’t miss 2022’s show of spectacular vehicles. Experience the quintessential Canadian Concours d’Elegance with tickets starting from $69 per person.