The Sound Waterfront Festival starts on Friday, June 30th at the Owen Sound Visitors Centre with YOUTH DAY! There'll be activities, music, and performances all designed for youth. THEN on Saturday celebrate CANADA DAY at Kelso Beach at Nawash Park. The park opens at noon, with live music, entertainment, food trucks, and vendors. Closing out the night is the Mike McCarthy Band and Marshall Dane followed by fireworks at 10pm Visit https://www.owensound.ca/en/exploring/the-sound-waterfront-festival.aspx