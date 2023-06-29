iHeartRadio
The Sound Waterfront Festival starts on Friday, June 30th at the Owen Sound Visitors Centre with YOUTH DAY! There'll be activities, music, and performances all designed for youth. THEN on Saturday celebrate CANADA DAY at Kelso Beach at Nawash Park. The park opens at noon, with  live music, entertainment, food trucks, and vendors. Closing out the night is the Mike McCarthy Band and Marshall Dane followed by fireworks at 10pm Visit https://www.owensound.ca/en/exploring/the-sound-waterfront-festival.aspx

    Celebrate the best music our area has to offer Sunday's with the TD Harbour Nights Concert Series!
    It's Music In The Square - free local entertainment Sunday’s in Hanover's Heritage Square. Presented by Hanover's Cultural Roundtable, and supported by Downtown Hanover! For details, visit https://www.hanover.ca/events/music-in-the-square-10
    Summerfolk 48, it’s a time to share fun with family and loved ones, with entertainment for the whole family, this years line up includes Loreena McKennitt, Matt Anderson, Serena Ryder and Many more.
    Today, local MPP Rick Byers met with the team at the Billy Bishop Museum to hear about the impact of the $34,600 Community Building Fund grant it received in 2021

