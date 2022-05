Join the Owen Sound walk at the beautiful Harrison Park on Sunday May 29th from 9am-3pm. As a team or individual help us make Cystic Fibrosis History.

Click this link to find out more - https://walk-cysticfibrosiscanada.crowdchange.ca/2587?_gl=1*1h9l4s6*_ga*NjQ4NzU0NzA3LjE2NTM0MTUwNzc.*_ga_KMN347GJJZ*MTY1MzQxNTA3Ni4xLjAuMTY1MzQxNTA3Ni4w