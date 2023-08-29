Garry Michi Resigns as Mayor of South Bruce Peninsula
August 29, 2023: Wiarton, ON. The Town of South Bruce Peninsula would like to advise that Garry Michi has resigned as Mayor effective immediately.
We would again like to offer our sincere apologies to the people of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation and to all First Nations communities.
The people from local First Nations communities are our neighbours and they are our friends. The Town wants to reiterate that it does not support or agree with any of Mr. Michi’s comments posted in an audio clip on August 25, 2023.
As stated previously, we fully understand and sympathize that First Nations communities across Canada struggle with access to clean drinking water which is a basic human necessity. The Town supports all Federal efforts to fund capital projects that makes safe drinking water available to all First Nations people across Canada.
The Special Meeting of Council scheduled for August 30th at 2pm has been cancelled. Council will be meeting in the near future to determine next steps.
