Freelance Swing Announcer, BOUNCE 92.3 Owen Sound

Key Responsibilities:        

•             Delivering an outstanding show as on-air announcer and board operator.

•             Creating engaging, relevant content across all social media platforms.

•             Working offsite at on-location remotes as scheduled.

•             Providing support for contesting features and helping the team execute station promotions from start to finish.

•             Other technical duties as assigned. 

 Qualifications:         

•             You have a post-secondary degree/are currently enrolled in relevant school program or you have equivalent work experience.

•             You have excellent technical skills, and you are a quick learner.

•             You are creative, motivated, engaged, and a stand-out team player.

•             You will commit to and dedication yourself to being an ambassador for our local community.

 

If you think you would be a great fit, please email Program Director Matt Fisher with your resume and demo. Matt.Fisher@bellmedia.ca

