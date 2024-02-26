Freelance Swing Announcer, BOUNCE 92.3 Owen Sound
Key Responsibilities:
• Delivering an outstanding show as on-air announcer and board operator.
• Creating engaging, relevant content across all social media platforms.
• Working offsite at on-location remotes as scheduled.
• Providing support for contesting features and helping the team execute station promotions from start to finish.
• Other technical duties as assigned.
Qualifications:
• You have a post-secondary degree/are currently enrolled in relevant school program or you have equivalent work experience.
• You have excellent technical skills, and you are a quick learner.
• You are creative, motivated, engaged, and a stand-out team player.
• You will commit to and dedication yourself to being an ambassador for our local community.
If you think you would be a great fit, please email Program Director Matt Fisher with your resume and demo. Matt.Fisher@bellmedia.ca