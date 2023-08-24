Program Director / Afternoon Drive Announcer
Position: Program Director / Afternoon Drive Announcer
The search is on for a creative and inspiring leader to support programming and talent development for Bounce Owen Sound. This management position is ideal for a dynamic, innovative and passionate professional who has exceptional communication skills. If you have integrity, imagination, a passion to engage with the communities we serve and a relentless drive to succeed, this is an incredible opportunity to live and work in beautiful Grey County.
Responsibilities:
- Oversee all aspects of programming for Bounce Owen Sound with a focus on the development of on-air talent through consistent coaching, mentoring and feedback.
- Coach talent to ensure strong performance as content creators, social influencers and community ambassadors.
- Work with Promotions and Sales to innovate and execute engaging contesting and revenue generating opportunities.
- Lead regular programming meetings that foster open communication, inclusion and development of ideas.
· Prepare and execute a tight community focused Afternoon Drive show on Bounce Radio Owen Sound
· Create original content on social media, and help grow the station’s social following
· Compliance with all regulatory requirements and Bell Media code of conduct.
Qualifications:
- Excellent team leadership and coaching skills including giving feedback and managing performance.
- Demonstrated ability to analyze ratings data and make business decisions accordingly.
- Superior judgement and ability to multi-task a variety of functions while maintaining a high degree of accuracy.
· Collaborative, strategic and open-minded.
· Superior oral and written communication skills.
· You are creative and innovative. You have the next big idea for us!
· 3-5 years of experience in radio operations (on-air would be considered an asset)
· Ability to build solid relationships with key stakeholders and partners.
Bell is an equal opportunity employer.
Please submit to: Hilary Whyte, General Manager
hilary.whyte@bellmedia.ca