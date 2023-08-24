Position: Program Director / Afternoon Drive Announcer

The search is on for a creative and inspiring leader to support programming and talent development for Bounce Owen Sound. This management position is ideal for a dynamic, innovative and passionate professional who has exceptional communication skills. If you have integrity, imagination, a passion to engage with the communities we serve and a relentless drive to succeed, this is an incredible opportunity to live and work in beautiful Grey County.

Responsibilities:

Oversee all aspects of programming for Bounce Owen Sound with a focus on the development of on-air talent through consistent coaching, mentoring and feedback.

Coach talent to ensure strong performance as content creators, social influencers and community ambassadors.

Work with Promotions and Sales to innovate and execute engaging contesting and revenue generating opportunities.

Lead regular programming meetings that foster open communication, inclusion and development of ideas.

· Prepare and execute a tight community focused Afternoon Drive show on Bounce Radio Owen Sound

· Create original content on social media, and help grow the station’s social following

· Compliance with all regulatory requirements and Bell Media code of conduct.

Qualifications:

Excellent team leadership and coaching skills including giving feedback and managing performance.

Demonstrated ability to analyze ratings data and make business decisions accordingly.

Superior judgement and ability to multi-task a variety of functions while maintaining a high degree of accuracy.

· Collaborative, strategic and open-minded.

· Superior oral and written communication skills.

· You are creative and innovative. You have the next big idea for us!

· 3-5 years of experience in radio operations (on-air would be considered an asset)

· Ability to build solid relationships with key stakeholders and partners.

Bell is an equal opportunity employer.

Please submit to: Hilary Whyte, General Manager